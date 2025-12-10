RSS's Century Journey: Bridging Perceptions with Facts
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the need for deeper public engagement to combat misperceptions about the Sangh. As the RSS marks its 100th anniversary, new nationwide programs are set to present factual narratives. Bhagwat stresses the importance of experiencing RSS beyond myths, fostering societal organization.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called for more significant public engagement, arguing that the Sangh's century-long journey has often been misunderstood due to prevailing perceptions rather than facts.
Addressing an event in honor of the Sangh's 100-year milestone, Bhagwat highlighted the shift in national discourse, noting how, for years, both supporters and critics have based views on misconceptions.
To address these misconceptions, RSS plans nationwide programs where volunteers will engage with communities, presenting an authentic and factual narrative about the organization.
