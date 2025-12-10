RSS's Century Journey: Bridging Perceptions with Facts

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called for more significant public engagement, arguing that the Sangh's century-long journey has often been misunderstood due to prevailing perceptions rather than facts.

Addressing an event in honor of the Sangh's 100-year milestone, Bhagwat highlighted the shift in national discourse, noting how, for years, both supporters and critics have based views on misconceptions.

To address these misconceptions, RSS plans nationwide programs where volunteers will engage with communities, presenting an authentic and factual narrative about the organization.

