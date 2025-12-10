Left Menu

Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Faces Protests During Outreach

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul encountered protests during her outreach in Asansol, West Bengal, with accusations of orchestrations by TMC supporters. Confronted by slogans, a verbal altercation ensued, leading to a brief blockade. Paul denounced the protest as a TMC tactic amid allegations of corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:58 IST
BJP leader and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul faced vehement protests during an outreach effort in Asansol, West Bengal, on Wednesday. Allegations soon emerged that the disruption was orchestrated by local supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

During the visit, Paul, who aimed to connect with the villagers and understand their grievances, was met with 'Go back' and 'Chor Chor' chants, purportedly from the TMC camp. The confrontation involved approximately 50 individuals, predominantly women, who challenged the MLA's presence in the area.

Police sources reported that Paul was escorted to safety after engaging in a heated exchange with the protestors. Following the incident, Paul and her team launched a road blockade nearby, accusing the TMC of attempting to thwart her outreach by false accusations and intimidation tactics.

