Congress vs. BJP: The Politics of Foreign Visits
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized BJP for questioning Rahul Gandhi's Germany visit, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's frequent foreign trips, often during crises. Congress released a list of Modi's overseas visits, contrasting official duties with alleged vacations. BJP accused Rahul of unofficial, secretive travel motives.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has dismissed BJP's criticism over Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Germany, arguing why the opposition is interrogated while PM Modi spends significant time abroad.
The Congress shared details of Modi's trips, claiming these often coincide with critical periods in India, contrasting them to Rahul Gandhi's travels.
BJP retaliated, questioning the purpose and transparency of Rahul's travels, labeling them as unofficial and unrelated to parliamentary responsibilities.
