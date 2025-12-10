The Rise of Profanity in Politics: A New Norm?
Over the years, political discourse has taken a drastic turn as profanity becomes commonplace among national leaders. From Vice President Joe Biden's 2010 slip to President Donald Trump's regular use of vulgarity, the political stage mirrors a landscape fraught with uncensored language, reflecting deeper societal frustrations and divisions.
In a 2010 ceremony for the Affordable Care Act, Vice President Joe Biden's offhand profanity caught on an open mic marked the beginning of a shift in political discourse. Once considered a rarity, vulgar language has gradually become a prevalent feature in the political realm.
President Donald Trump's frequent use of profanities during public events, such as political rallies and cabinet meetings, signals a significant departure from traditional political decorum. By intentionally using sharp language, Trump challenges what he perceives as excessive political correctness, establishing a new conversational norm.
The trend cuts across party lines. Prominent figures such as Vice President JD Vance and former Vice President Kamala Harris have also indulged in public profanity, reflecting a broader, coarsening political environment. This change often plays out on social media, where posts that evoke strong emotional responses tend to gain more traction. Amidst this backdrop, efforts for political civility, such as those by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, strive to combat the hijacking of discourse in digital spaces.
