Shiv Sena Scandal: Video Clip Sparks Political Outrage

A viral video purportedly featuring Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi on a call surrounded by cash has stirred controversy. PWP leader Chitralekha Patil raised similar allegations against Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale. Both Dalvi and Gogawale deny any involvement, while Patil demands a central agency probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:41 IST
The Shiv Sena faces fresh controversy as a video went viral, allegedly showing MLA Mahendra Dalvi engaging in a video call surrounded by bundles of cash. This has sparked a political storm, leading to public allegations and calls for an investigation.

PWP leader Chitralekha Patil has leveled similar claims against Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, presenting evidence resembling Dalvi's situation during a press conference in Alibaug, Raigad district.

Despite the uproar, both Dalvi and Gogawale have denied any connection to the videos. Patil, defeated by Dalvi in the 2024 assembly polls, has pressed for a probe by central agencies to ascertain the truth behind these vexing allegations.

