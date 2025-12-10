Shiv Sena Scandal: Video Clip Sparks Political Outrage

The Shiv Sena faces fresh controversy as a video went viral, allegedly showing MLA Mahendra Dalvi engaging in a video call surrounded by bundles of cash. This has sparked a political storm, leading to public allegations and calls for an investigation.

PWP leader Chitralekha Patil has leveled similar claims against Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale, presenting evidence resembling Dalvi's situation during a press conference in Alibaug, Raigad district.

Despite the uproar, both Dalvi and Gogawale have denied any connection to the videos. Patil, defeated by Dalvi in the 2024 assembly polls, has pressed for a probe by central agencies to ascertain the truth behind these vexing allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)