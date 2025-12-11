Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Italy and India Unite for Strategic Collaboration

Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani's visit to India marked significant discussions with PM Modi on bilateral ties, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and cultural exchanges. The leaders emphasized India's role in Russian-Ukrainian dialogue, with promises of industrial collaboration and an optimistic outlook on Middle Eastern stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:23 IST
Strengthening Ties: Italy and India Unite for Strategic Collaboration
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani described his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as highly positive, underlining robust bilateral relations between the two nations. Tajani's visit marked a key moment in strengthening ties, as the leaders discussed industrial collaboration and cultural exchanges.

The ongoing situation in West Asia was on the agenda, with Tajani expressing hopes for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project. According to Tajani, the improved conditions in the region provide an opportunity to advance the project, with both India and Italy demonstrating a strong commitment to driving it forward.

A considerable part of their discussions focused on India's influential role in seeking a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine. Tajani extended an official invitation to Modi to visit Italy in 2026, further emphasizing the deepening partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025