Strengthening Ties: Italy and India Unite for Strategic Collaboration

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani described his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as highly positive, underlining robust bilateral relations between the two nations. Tajani's visit marked a key moment in strengthening ties, as the leaders discussed industrial collaboration and cultural exchanges.

The ongoing situation in West Asia was on the agenda, with Tajani expressing hopes for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project. According to Tajani, the improved conditions in the region provide an opportunity to advance the project, with both India and Italy demonstrating a strong commitment to driving it forward.

A considerable part of their discussions focused on India's influential role in seeking a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine. Tajani extended an official invitation to Modi to visit Italy in 2026, further emphasizing the deepening partnership between the two countries.

