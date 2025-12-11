Fed's Hawkish Cut Signals Pause Amid Economic Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve made a cautious move Wednesday, cutting interest rates by a quarter-percentage point and hinting at a pause in further reductions. This decision follows divided opinions among policymakers, highlighting uncertainty in the economic landscape. Chair Jerome Powell noted the decision was based on current ambiguous signals from the job market and inflation.

Investors and analysts watched closely as Powell underscored the Fed's commitment to a data-driven approach, stating, "Monetary policy is not on a preset course." Despite this, market expectations remain for additional rate cuts next year. Following the Fed's announcement, stock markets responded positively, while the dollar weakened against other currencies.

Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth described the decision as a "hawkish cut," citing differing perspectives within the Fed. The potent mix of economic indicators and upcoming political events, such as the U.S. midterm elections, highlights the complex backdrop against which the Fed must navigate its policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)