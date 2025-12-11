Left Menu

Mexico's Tariff Hike: A Strategic Economic Maneuver

Mexico's Senate approved tariff hikes on imports from China and several Asian countries to protect local industries, despite opposition. Starting next year, duties on specific goods could reach 50%. The move is seen as part of a strategy to align with the U.S. amid trade agreement reviews and to generate revenue.

On Wednesday, Mexico's Senate approved significant tariff hikes on imports from China and other Asian countries. The move aims to support domestic industries, despite opposition from business groups and affected governments.

Starting in 2026, certain goods, including autos, textiles, and electronics, from countries without trade deals with Mexico will face duties up to 50%. Notably, the Senate's approval saw 76 votes in favor. This measure is expected to generate $3.76 billion in additional revenue.

These tariff adjustments are part of a larger strategy to align Mexico's economic and trade policy with the United States. As the country anticipates the next United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement review, this initiative aims to ensure economic stability amidst global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

