Maharashtra BJP Gears Up for Upcoming Civic Polls with High-Level Discussions
BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss organizational strategies for upcoming state civic polls. This follows a meeting between Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde. The BJP and its allies face fierce competition in local elections set by January 31, 2026.
Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital to strategize for the upcoming civic polls in the state. The high-level meeting occurred late at night, as confirmed by sources on Thursday.
This meeting closely followed discussions held in Maharashtra between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, with their insights forming part of Chavan's briefing to Shah. The transparency of these discussions indicates the seriousness with which state leaders are approaching the upcoming elections.
BJP local body polls in-charge Chandrashekhar Bawankule has articulated that the BJP and its allies, including the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP, would collaborate as a coalition. Past elections have shown fierce internal competition, notably occurring during the municipal elections on December 2.
