President Murmu's Historic Visit Highlights Manipur's Resilience Against Colonialism

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Manipur to honor the state's historic women-led movements against British rule. The visit coincides with a bandh by militant groups, affecting daily life in Imphal Valley. Murmu's agenda includes attending commemorative events and addressing issues of displaced persons and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:29 IST
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a significant visit to Manipur this Thursday, marking her first trip to the conflict-ridden state as the head of India. The visit aims to pay tribute to the women's courage during historic uprisings against British rule.

Heightened security measures are in place due to a bandh called by militant outfits opposed to Murmu's presence, impacting normalcy in the region. The President's itinerary includes visits to prominent landmarks and participation in cultural ceremonies commemorating the state's resilience.

Amid the political tension, organizations like Arambai Tenggol are urging Murmu to address critical issues such as the condition of internally displaced persons and the necessity for enhanced border security through measures like the National Register of Citizens.

