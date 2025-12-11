Left Menu

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate's Secret Journey: Maria Corina Machado Returns

Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado secretly traveled to Oslo, defying a travel ban, to receive her award. She claims Venezuela is a 'criminal hub' under Maduro, alleging ties between his regime and criminal enterprises. Machado plans to return to Venezuela at an undisclosed time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:49 IST
Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado has claimed that Venezuela has become a 'criminal hub' under President Nicolas Maduro, pointing to alleged associations between his regime and various criminal enterprises. She made these statements after secretly leaving Venezuela under the shadow of a travel ban to receive her award in Oslo.

Machado says her journey was in defiance of the travel ban imposed by Venezuelan authorities. The opposition leader supports claims that the Maduro regime is sustained by a system funded by drug trafficking, black market oil sales, and other illegal means. She underscored the need to cut off these financial flows.

As tensions rise between Venezuela and the U.S. due to recent American military actions, Machado's remarks evoke controversy. Recently, the U.S. seized a Venezuelan oil tanker, driving speculations of further actions. Despite intense political circumstances, Machado plans an eventual return to her home country, aiming to support a political transition and end to Maduro's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

