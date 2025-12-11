Himachal CM Faces Debt Dilemma Amid Political Challenges

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has defended his government's financial decisions amid criticism from the opposition over rising state debt. Speaking at the Jan Sankalp rally in Mandi, Sukhu explained taking loans was essential to manage existing liabilities amounting to Rs 75,000 crore.

The rally, aimed at showcasing the government's achievements and future plans, highlighted the challenges Sukhu faced, including the 2023 monsoon disaster and a political crisis due to cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections. Despite opposition accusations of mismanagement, Sukhu reiterated his government's commitment to its pre-election promises.

Among the achievements mentioned were the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and initiatives in education and agriculture. Sukhu criticized the central government for withholding funds, affecting state development projects. The rally saw the announcement of several new government initiatives, including the MyDeed portal and financial assistance for disaster-impacted families.

(With inputs from agencies.)