Left Menu

Himachal CM Faces Debt Dilemma Amid Political Challenges

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses debt challenges amid criticisms, necessitating loans to repay existing liabilities. Celebrating three years in office, Sukhu discusses initiatives and achievements against opposition backlash, while highlighting state government efforts in education, infrastructure, and employment schemes, amid withheld central funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi/Shimla | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:40 IST
Himachal CM Faces Debt Dilemma Amid Political Challenges
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has defended his government's financial decisions amid criticism from the opposition over rising state debt. Speaking at the Jan Sankalp rally in Mandi, Sukhu explained taking loans was essential to manage existing liabilities amounting to Rs 75,000 crore.

The rally, aimed at showcasing the government's achievements and future plans, highlighted the challenges Sukhu faced, including the 2023 monsoon disaster and a political crisis due to cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections. Despite opposition accusations of mismanagement, Sukhu reiterated his government's commitment to its pre-election promises.

Among the achievements mentioned were the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and initiatives in education and agriculture. Sukhu criticized the central government for withholding funds, affecting state development projects. The rally saw the announcement of several new government initiatives, including the MyDeed portal and financial assistance for disaster-impacted families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025