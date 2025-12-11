Alleged Targeted Attack Fuels Political Tensions in West Bengal

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating a 'targeted attack' instead of a mere road accident, in West Bengal.

Key witness Bholanath Ghosh was allegedly targeted by a scheme hatched by detained TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, resulting in the death of Ghosh's son. The BJP argues Shahjahan, implicated in several criminal cases, continues to wield influence from behind bars.

With no immediate response from the TMC, the BJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and calling for Supreme Court-supervised security for all witnesses involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)