India-US Trade Talks Progress: Hope for New Deal Amid Constructive Dialogue
Trade negotiations between India and the US are on a positive trajectory, with both countries engaged in substantial discussions. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes mutual benefit as the focal point, steering clear of deadlines to avoid errors. A final agreement hinges on both sides' satisfaction with the terms.
In a promising development for bilateral trade, India and the United States are making significant progress in their ongoing negotiations, revealed Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday. Speaking to media representatives, Goyal underscored the importance of mutual benefit in reaching a fruitful agreement and cautioned against negotiating under time constraints, which could lead to oversights.
"Negotiations are progressing well with substantive discussions over several rounds," said Goyal, highlighting the involvement of a new deputy United States Trade Representative during his initial visit to India. Noting that this was not an official negotiating round, he described the visit as an opportunity for the two sides to better understand each other and engage in meaningful dialogue.
Minister Goyal also addressed remarks by USTR Jamieson Greer regarding the US's contentment with the best-ever trade deal from India, stating that the US's satisfaction is a welcome sign and could potentially lead to finalizing the agreement. The ongoing talks, as mentioned, focus on connecting various complex aspects of the deal, with optimism about a comprehensive resolution that satisfies both partners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
