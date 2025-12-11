Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Manipur Conspiracy Case
The Supreme Court granted bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, accused of conspiring with Myanmar-based rebel groups to wage war against India, after over two-and-a-half years of incarceration. Despite the serious allegations, the court noted delays in trial proceedings and previous bail grants to co-accused.
The Supreme Court on Thursday made the decisive move to grant bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, who was jailed for his alleged involvement with Myanmar-based rebel factions aiming to incite war against India amidst Manipur's ethnic tensions.
Despite serious charges, including transnational conspiracy, justices noted the prolonged incarceration without trial progress and co-accused receiving bail, influencing the decision.
The National Investigation Agency opposed the bail citing significant threats and pending material evidence; however, the court emphasized conditions for bail adjustments if delay tactics are observed or law and order concerns arise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
