Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Manipur Conspiracy Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday made the decisive move to grant bail to Moirangthem Anand Singh, who was jailed for his alleged involvement with Myanmar-based rebel factions aiming to incite war against India amidst Manipur's ethnic tensions.

Despite serious charges, including transnational conspiracy, justices noted the prolonged incarceration without trial progress and co-accused receiving bail, influencing the decision.

The National Investigation Agency opposed the bail citing significant threats and pending material evidence; however, the court emphasized conditions for bail adjustments if delay tactics are observed or law and order concerns arise.

