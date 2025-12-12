Trump's Interest in Federal Reserve Rate Cuts and Potential Leadership Shuffle

President Donald Trump expressed approval of the Federal Reserve's recent decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points. However, he is advocating for further reductions, as conveyed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. The reduction, announced on Wednesday, brought temporary relief but the Fed remains cautious about future cuts, citing uncertainties in the economy.

Trump's dissatisfaction with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's conservative approach to rate cuts has fueled his search for a new leader. Despite the impending holiday season, Trump aims to decide on Powell's successor by early next year. Potential nominees include former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and current White House adviser Kevin Hassett.

The selection process is gaining political traction, especially with Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizing the leading contenders. Warren questions their ability to uphold the Federal Reserve's independence, raising concerns about potential bias towards Trump's economic policies.

