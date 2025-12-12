Trump Pardons Colorado Clerk Convicted of Voting Machine Tampering

In a dramatic turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that he is granting a full pardon to Tina Peters, a Colorado county clerk.

Peters had been convicted of tampering with voting machines following the contentious 2020 U.S. presidential election and was facing a nine-year prison sentence.

Trump justified his decision via a post on Truth Social, highlighting Peters' attempts to reveal alleged voter fraud in what he termed a 'Rigged 2020 Presidential Election.'

