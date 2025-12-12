Trump Pardons Colorado Clerk Convicted of Voting Machine Tampering
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a pardon for Tina Peters, a Colorado county clerk who was convicted of tampering with voting machines post the 2020 presidential election and sentenced to nine years in prison. Trump cited her efforts to uncover voter fraud as the reason for the pardon.
In a dramatic turn of events, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that he is granting a full pardon to Tina Peters, a Colorado county clerk.
Peters had been convicted of tampering with voting machines following the contentious 2020 U.S. presidential election and was facing a nine-year prison sentence.
Trump justified his decision via a post on Truth Social, highlighting Peters' attempts to reveal alleged voter fraud in what he termed a 'Rigged 2020 Presidential Election.'
