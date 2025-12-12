Left Menu

US and Japan Showcase United Air Power in Response to Rising Tensions

US strategic bombers and Japanese fighter jets joined forces for a joint military exercise to demonstrate their cooperation amidst escalating tensions with China. The exercise follows recent Chinese and Russian bomber flybys, and increased radar-locking incidents involving Chinese jets, exacerbating regional security concerns between Japan and China.

Updated: 12-12-2025 06:44 IST
In a significant show of military strength, US strategic bombers collaborated with Japanese fighter jets in a joint exercise aimed at showcasing the strong defense cooperation between the two nations. The operation took place around Japan's airspace as tensions with China continue to mount, according to defense officials.

The exercise, which highlights the combined air power of Japan and the US, occurred shortly after Chinese and Russian bombers conducted coordinated flights near western Japan. This prompted Tokyo to scramble its fighter jets, although no airspace violations were reported. Chinese military activities, like radar-locking on Japanese jets, have strained Tokyo-Beijing relations further.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth discussed the escalating security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. They voiced concern over actions that could heighten regional tensions, particularly those by China. Amidst these challenges, Japan reaffirms its commitment to steadfast surveillance and monitoring activities in its surrounding airspace and waters.

