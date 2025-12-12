Germany and Japan Confront a Changing World Order

In the wake of the Trump administration's National Security Strategy, Germany and Japan are re-evaluating their defense responsibilities. Both nations, historically restrained by post-war agreements, now face mounting pressure to adopt stronger military stances as the U.S. shifts its focus and strategy.

The proposal for Germany to lead NATO's military efforts raises internal and international questions. As China asserts its regional ambitions, Japan confronts similar dilemmas, wary of moving against China without clear U.S. support, especially regarding a potential conflict over Taiwan.

This geopolitical tension forces both countries to reconsider their historical reluctance towards remilitarization. While rearmament strategies take shape, unanswered questions linger about future alliances and the enduring complexities of modern global defense policies.

