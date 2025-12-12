Left Menu

Tragedy in Andhra Pradesh: Bus Accident Claims Lives

A tragic bus accident in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in nine fatalities and 22 injuries. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences and wished for the quick recovery of the injured. The bus, en route to Telangana, had 37 passengers when it overturned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:20 IST
A horrific bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district claimed nine lives and left 22 injured on Friday.

The tragedy occurred when a bus traveling from Chittoor to Telangana veered off the road and overturned, officials reported.

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences on social media, expressing sorrow for the victims' families and wishing the injured a swift recovery.

