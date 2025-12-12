Shivraj Patil's Legacy: A Statesman's Journey

In a solemn announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences over the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, Shivraj Patil. Patil, who was 90, passed away at his home in Maharashtra's Latur following a brief illness.

Siddaramaiah took to the social media platform 'X' to convey his sorrow, describing Patil as a distinguished parliamentarian and a scholar who upheld democratic values throughout his career. He praised Patil's journey from grassroots public service to holding high constitutional offices as an inspiring legacy.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also offered condolences, acknowledging Patil's dignified demeanor and thoughtful deliberation in his roles. Shivakumar noted Patil's admiration across political lines due to his long tenure in public service. Both leaders extended heartfelt sympathies to Patil's family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)