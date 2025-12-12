Left Menu

Shivraj Patil's Legacy: A Statesman's Journey

Shivraj Patil, a distinguished Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, passed away at the age of 90 in Maharashtra. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar expressed their condolences, highlighting his impactful political career and dedication to democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:02 IST
Shivraj Patil's Legacy: A Statesman's Journey
Shivraj Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences over the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister, Shivraj Patil. Patil, who was 90, passed away at his home in Maharashtra's Latur following a brief illness.

Siddaramaiah took to the social media platform 'X' to convey his sorrow, describing Patil as a distinguished parliamentarian and a scholar who upheld democratic values throughout his career. He praised Patil's journey from grassroots public service to holding high constitutional offices as an inspiring legacy.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also offered condolences, acknowledging Patil's dignified demeanor and thoughtful deliberation in his roles. Shivakumar noted Patil's admiration across political lines due to his long tenure in public service. Both leaders extended heartfelt sympathies to Patil's family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025