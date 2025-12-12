Leadership Clarity: Siddaramaiah Denies Delhi Summons

Amid swirling rumors of leadership changes within Karnataka's Congress ranks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah affirmed he hasn't been summoned by the party's high command to New Delhi. Despite the government's term reaching its midpoint, speculations of a potential power transition to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar persist.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah slammed the ongoing conjecture, inquiring if the high command had indeed announced a summons. The Chief Minister stressed the lack of any such directive, rebutting claims insinuating a scheduled meeting in the capital.

Reports suggested a power-sharing agreement might prompt this shift after Congress's 2023 election triumph. Yet, a recent strategic breakfast meeting between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, under the party's directive, seemed to reinforce the current leadership ahead of forthcoming legislative sessions in Belagavi.

(With inputs from agencies.)