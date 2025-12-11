Chair Trouble: CM Siddaramaiah's Humorous Encounter in Karnataka Council

A light-hearted moment unfolded in the Karnataka Legislative Council when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah experienced a minor mishap with his chair. The incident evoked laughter among legislators as Siddaramaiah struggled to rise due to a narrow gap between his table and chair.

The humorous exchange saw a BJP legislator comment that the chair did not befit the CM, while JD(S) member Bhoje Gowda joked about potential mic issues, to which Siddaramaiah responded in good spirit. The House burst into laughter as leaders joked about the symbolic significance of the 'chair.'

As speculation about leadership changes looms with Congress approaching the halfway mark of its term, such light-hearted moments provide a temporary shift from the political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)