BJP Criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for Rs 47 Crore Air Travel Spending

The BJP has criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for spending Rs 47 crore on air travel using state funds over two-and-a-half years. The expenditures cover special flights and helicopters. Critics from BJP raised questions on fiscal responsibility and alignment with public needs given Karnataka's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:13 IST
The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for reportedly spending Rs 47 crore of state funds on air travel in the past two-and-a-half years.

According to a written response to BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar, the amount was spent on special aircraft and helicopters between May 2023 and November 2025 for official duties. However, BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, questioned the necessity of such extensive travel, emphasizing that Karnataka still faces significant challenges in infrastructure and public services.

The Chief Minister defended the expenses, citing exemptions under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act that allow for such travel. Despite his explanation, the controversy spotlighted ongoing issues of fiscal discipline and responsible governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

