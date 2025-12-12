Left Menu

Revitalizing Prosperity: Dutch Report Calls for Tech Investments and Labor Reforms

A Dutch government-commissioned report outlines recommendations for boosting technology investments and labor market reforms to enhance long-term prosperity. Authored by former ASML CEO Peter Wennink, the report has garnered attention from political leaders, like D-66's Rob Jetten, and emphasizes addressing low productivity and easing business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:45 IST
Revitalizing Prosperity: Dutch Report Calls for Tech Investments and Labor Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recently released government-commissioned report strongly advises that the Netherlands increase its technology investments and reform the labor market to secure its economic prosperity. Crafted by former ASML CEO Peter Wennink, the report seeks to elevate productivity and attract substantial investments in cutting-edge sectors, aligning with European Union competitiveness goals laid out in the Draghi report.

Wennink, known for his forthright approach, asserts that sustainable economic growth beyond the current 0.5% forecast is increasingly difficult amid the proliferation of low-productivity jobs. The document has the potential to shape the ongoing coalition negotiations as D-66 leader Rob Jetten signals keen interest in its findings.

The report criticizes the departure of major companies like Shell and Unilever due to perceived business-hostile environments and proposes solutions, including incentivizing the closure of dairy farms to resolve nitrogen emission disputes and advocating for skilled immigration to combat the anti-immigrant sentiment feared to stifle innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025