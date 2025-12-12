Revitalizing Prosperity: Dutch Report Calls for Tech Investments and Labor Reforms

A recently released government-commissioned report strongly advises that the Netherlands increase its technology investments and reform the labor market to secure its economic prosperity. Crafted by former ASML CEO Peter Wennink, the report seeks to elevate productivity and attract substantial investments in cutting-edge sectors, aligning with European Union competitiveness goals laid out in the Draghi report.

Wennink, known for his forthright approach, asserts that sustainable economic growth beyond the current 0.5% forecast is increasingly difficult amid the proliferation of low-productivity jobs. The document has the potential to shape the ongoing coalition negotiations as D-66 leader Rob Jetten signals keen interest in its findings.

The report criticizes the departure of major companies like Shell and Unilever due to perceived business-hostile environments and proposes solutions, including incentivizing the closure of dairy farms to resolve nitrogen emission disputes and advocating for skilled immigration to combat the anti-immigrant sentiment feared to stifle innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)