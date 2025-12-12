Controversial Legalization: Israel Grants Status to West Bank Settlements

Israel has reignited controversy by granting legal status to 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move announced late Thursday and condemned by the Palestinian Authority on Friday. This decision includes two settlements vacated 20 years ago under a security and economic-driven pullout.

Legalizing these settlements, advocated by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz, intensifies the debate over the territory Palestinians view as integral to a future state. Despite international resolutions deeming such settlements illegal, Israel asserts historical claims to the land.

The proliferation of settlements, some unauthorized, has escalated under Israel's current far-right government, further isolating Palestinian towns. A decade after the 2005 evacuation plan by Ariel Sharon, the announcement aggravates tensions in a region central to Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)