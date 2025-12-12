Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Guinea-Bissau Against Military Coup

Hundreds marched in Guinea-Bissau's capital protesting a coup and demanding the release of opposition leaders. Clashes with security forces occurred as African regional leaders plan to meet to discuss potential sanctions. Civil disobedience is called for as the junta installs an interim leader and restricts future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:35 IST
Protests Erupt in Guinea-Bissau Against Military Coup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst growing tension in Guinea-Bissau, hundreds of citizens took to the streets to protest against a recent military coup.

The demonstrators clashed with security forces, demanding the release of opposition leaders detained during the coup, while regional leaders plan to address the crisis at a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

This upheaval marks the ninth military coup in the region over five years, underscoring ongoing instability in this West African nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025