Protests Erupt in Guinea-Bissau Against Military Coup

Amidst growing tension in Guinea-Bissau, hundreds of citizens took to the streets to protest against a recent military coup.

The demonstrators clashed with security forces, demanding the release of opposition leaders detained during the coup, while regional leaders plan to address the crisis at a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

This upheaval marks the ninth military coup in the region over five years, underscoring ongoing instability in this West African nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)