Protests Erupt in Guinea-Bissau Against Military Coup
Hundreds marched in Guinea-Bissau's capital protesting a coup and demanding the release of opposition leaders. Clashes with security forces occurred as African regional leaders plan to meet to discuss potential sanctions. Civil disobedience is called for as the junta installs an interim leader and restricts future elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:35 IST
Amidst growing tension in Guinea-Bissau, hundreds of citizens took to the streets to protest against a recent military coup.
The demonstrators clashed with security forces, demanding the release of opposition leaders detained during the coup, while regional leaders plan to address the crisis at a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.
This upheaval marks the ninth military coup in the region over five years, underscoring ongoing instability in this West African nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)