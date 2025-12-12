Left Menu

International Security Talks Advance Peace Efforts in Ukraine

Ukrainian, European, and U.S. national security advisers met to discuss coordinated strategies for the Ukraine conflict resolution. Talks focused on synchronizing positions, security issues, and a peace plan. Simultaneously, discussions on security guarantees and Ukraine's economic and post-war restoration were ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:59 IST
National security advisers from Ukraine, Europe, and the United States gathered on Friday to deliberate on aligning their strategies to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to Kyiv's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, discussions centered around harmonizing positions, tackling security matters, and planning future steps for a peace plan.

Concurrently, efforts persisted in securing safety guarantees for Ukraine, as well as addressing economic concerns and the post-war reconstruction of the nation.

