Preservationists Sue Over Trump's White House Ballroom Project

President Donald Trump is facing legal action from preservationists over his plans to construct a ballroom at the White House. The lawsuit, filed on Friday, seeks a halt to the project pending a comprehensive architectural review and congressional approval.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation spearheaded the legal challenge, alleging that Trump's expedited approach to the ballroom construction violated the Administrative Procedures Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. Additionally, the Trust contends that Trump's actions exceed his constitutional authority, as he has not sought the necessary congressional approval for a project of such magnitude.

Despite previous departures from federal building norms and historical considerations, plans for the ballroom are expected to be submitted to a federal planning commission before year's end. This comes three months after construction began, with the chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission indicating a coming review of the project's details at a 'normal and deliberative pace.'

