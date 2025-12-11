Thailand's PM Anutin Charnvirakul Dissolves Parliament Amid Political Tension

Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has officially announced the dissolution of parliament, a strategic move aimed at overcoming political gridlock with the opposition People's Party.

This decision coincides with ongoing border conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, resulting in significant casualties and heightened tension.

The election timeline has been accelerated, with polls required within 45-60 days if the king consents. This political shake-up reflects deep-rooted economic and political challenges facing Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)