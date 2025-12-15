UPDATE 1-Czech president appoints Prime Minister Babis' government

New Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' government took power on Monday following an October election victory, in a shift likely to weaken the country's support for Ukraine and bolster the European Union's populist right-wing flank.

Babis, a 71-year-old billionaire, is returning to power after four years in opposition at the head of a coalition that includes the SPD, a far-right, anti-EU and pro-Russian party, and the Motorists for Themselves party, whose main agenda is opposing the EU's climate policies. Swearing in Babis' team at a ceremony, President Petr Pavel appealed to the new coalition to govern responsibly and to acknowledge the benefits of NATO and EU membership to the Czech Republic, a central European nation of 10.9 million people.

"Our country would undoubtedly not be more secure if we were not part of NATO, just as it would be less economically prosperous and stable if we were not members of the European Union," Pavel said on Monday at the government's appointment. "That is why we should approach membership in these institutions with the utmost responsibility and be responsible, constructive members rather than rejecters."

Replacing a strongly pro-Ukrainian, pro-EU administration, Babis' government will move the Czech Republic's political centre of gravity from the liberal centre towards European fringe right forces. His ANO party belongs to the Patriots for Europe grouping in the European Parliament, alongside the likes of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, Austria's Freedom Party and France's far-right National Rally.

AID FOR UKRAINE Babis said on Saturday the Czech Republic would not give any guarantees for Ukraine financing and that the European Commission must find alternative ways of supporting Kyiv, which has been battling invading Russian forces since 2022. EU leaders will discuss this week a complex scheme for a loan to Ukraine that would use frozen Russian assets but also involve national guarantees. Babis has said he wants to defend Czech interests at home and abroad. He has repeatedly criticised EU institutions and prefers dealing with national leaders in the European Council. He has promised to reject the EU's migration policies and a plan to widen payments for carbon emissions to household heating and car fuels.

However, Babis has rejected calls from his far-right coalition partners to hold referendums on EU and NATO membership, pledging to keep the country in both alliances. Before taking power, Babis pledged to cut military aid to Ukraine from the national budget and has said the new government may end a Czech-run ammunition initiative which procures large-calibre ammunition for Ukraine from around the world, a scheme he has said is not transparent.

