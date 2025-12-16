Mahayuti Alliance Aims for 150-Plus Seats in Upcoming BMC Elections

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is setting its sights high, determined to win over 150 seats in the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15. This ambitious goal was articulated by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam, reflecting the alliance's focused strategy to dominate India's largest civic body.

In a recent address, Maharashtra BJP minister Ashish Shelar reaffirmed this target, envisaging a Marathi mayor for Mumbai post-elections. He also dismissed speculation about attempts to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, labeling these claims as unfounded. Shelar emphasized that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already clarified the state's stance during the legislative session in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, continues its preparations for the civic polls independently, ruling out any alliances with the BJP, especially under the leadership of Nawab Malik. The elections are crucial, considering the significant budget of Rs 74,000 crore for 2025-26, marking a pivotal moment in Mumbai's local governance history.

