ShinyHunters' Heist: Data Breach Hits Pornhub's Premium Customers

The hacking group ShinyHunters has reportedly stolen data from Pornhub's premium customers. While Reuters could not fully verify the extent of the breach, some affected individuals confirmed the data's authenticity. Pornhub's parent company, Ethical Capital Partners, has not yet commented on the situation.

Updated: 17-12-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 02:29 IST
The hacking group known as ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for a data breach affecting premium customers of Pornhub, a leading adult website. On Tuesday, the group announced that it had secured and leaked personal information, although the full extent of the breach has yet to be quantified.

Reuters received a sample of the stolen data from the hackers, which it was able to partially authenticate. At least two former customers—one based in Canada and another in the United States—verified that their information was among the compromised data, albeit from several years ago.

Pornhub, as well as its corporate owner, Ethical Capital Partners of Ottawa, Canada, have not responded to requests for comment regarding the security incident. The breach was initially reported by the cybersecurity website Bleeping Computer.

