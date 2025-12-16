United Against Terror: A Nation's Resolve

On the anniversary of the tragic Army Public School attack in Peshawar, which claimed about 150 lives in 2014, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the nation's steadfast resolve to combat terrorism. His message, shared on social media, paid homage to the victims and underscored their sacrifices for the homeland's future.

President Asif Ali Zardari echoed this sentiment, stating Pakistan's unwavering commitment to defeating terrorism, with no space for those who support or justify it. The attack remains a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by APS students and staff in this relentless fight.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi described the attack as one of Pakistan's most devastating events, highlighting the ruthless nature of terrorism. He declared the assault an attack on the Pakistan state and stressed the nation's determination to eliminate terrorism entirely. The Foreign Office reiterated the challenge posed by cross-border terrorism, urging global cooperation to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)