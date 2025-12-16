PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Assam: Inaugurations and Future Endeavors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a significant visit to Assam commencing December 20. Key events include inaugurating a statue and a new airport terminal, addressing public meetings, interacting with BJP leaders, and laying the foundation for an ammonia-urea plant. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is overseeing the preparations.
Assam is gearing up for a significant visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The PM's itinerary includes unveiling a statue of the first Chief Minister of Assam at Borjhar and inaugurating a new terminal at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. A public address near the airport is also planned.
Modi's visit aims to engage with BJP leaders and supporters across Assam, and lay the foundation stone for a major ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, a move anticipated to revitalize the state's industrial sector.
