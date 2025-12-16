Left Menu

PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Assam: Inaugurations and Future Endeavors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a significant visit to Assam commencing December 20. Key events include inaugurating a statue and a new airport terminal, addressing public meetings, interacting with BJP leaders, and laying the foundation for an ammonia-urea plant. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is overseeing the preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:09 IST
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Assam: Inaugurations and Future Endeavors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam is gearing up for a significant visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The PM's itinerary includes unveiling a statue of the first Chief Minister of Assam at Borjhar and inaugurating a new terminal at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. A public address near the airport is also planned.

Modi's visit aims to engage with BJP leaders and supporters across Assam, and lay the foundation stone for a major ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, a move anticipated to revitalize the state's industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025