U.S. Labels Clan del Golfo as Terrorist Organization Amid Peace Talks

In a significant development, the United States has officially labeled Colombia's Clan del Golfo, the country's largest illegal armed group, as a terrorist organization. This designation, announced by the U.S. Treasury Department, marks a continuation of Washington's policy to crack down on criminal groups in Latin America, aimed particularly at those implicated in drug and migrant trafficking into the U.S.

Under former President Joe Biden's administration, top leaders of the Clan del Golfo faced sanctions as the group, also known as the Gaitanist Army of Colombia, continued its cocaine trafficking operations. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the group for its violent activities and reiterated America's commitment to combating international weapon and drug cartels.

Meanwhile, Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro is engaging in crucial peace talks with the Clan del Golfo in Qatar, seeking to end decades of conflict before his presidency concludes in 2026. Negotiations may potentially lead to top members serving prison time, as Petro's government endeavors to make irreversible strides toward peace.

