Peace Talks Pave Way for Manipur Governance

BJP legislators from Manipur met with central leaders in Delhi, emphasizing that peace is essential for forming a government. With Manipur under President's Rule, the discussions focused on community reconciliation between Meiteis and Kukis to ensure a stable government formation in the Northeast state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards governance resumption in Manipur, legislators from the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a pivotal meeting with the party's central leaders in New Delhi. The thrust of the discussions was on establishing peace, deemed crucial for government formation.

Returning from the national capital, MLA Tongbram Robindro underscored the necessity of peace as a foundation for establishing a state government. The northeastern Manipur has been under President's Rule for ten months, and the central leadership has prioritized the welfare of its people.

BJP's B L Santhosh and Sambit Patra led efforts to unite Meitei and Kuki legislators, promoting ongoing dialogue as a pathway to peace and governance. The meeting, attended by 34 BJP MLAs, marked a significant step in bridging community divides to foster stability in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

