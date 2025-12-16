Left Menu

Czech Government Challenges EU Policies Amid Migration Pact Dispute

The newly established Czech government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, has rejected the EU's migration pact and ETS2 emissions trading system, criticizing potential economic impacts. Aiming to gain support from other EU members to revoke these policies, the government's stance may invite legal repercussions from Brussels.

Updated: 16-12-2025 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, has initiated its term with a bold rejection of the European Union's migration pact and emissions trading system. This move is seen as a direct challenge to Brussels, potentially leading to conflict with EU authorities.

The government argues that the ETS2 system will lead to increased energy costs and pose a threat to European industry's competitiveness. Babis plans to seek backing from other EU countries to revoke the plan, emphasizing the need to protect Czech households.

In addition to its stance on emissions, Babis' cabinet is pushing for a stricter migration policy, opposing the EU's current migration rules and calling for more severe measures. This rejection could lead to infringement proceedings or financial penalties but reflects a broader resistance to EU migration pressure from Eastern European states.

