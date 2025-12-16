Protests and Politics: The Battle Over Delhi's Pollution Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Delhi Secretariat, targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alarming pollution levels in the capital.

Led by AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, protesters banged plates to symbolize a wake-up call for the government. The demonstration underscored demands for stricter pollution control measures, criticizing perceived government inaction.

In a retort, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of neglect during its time in power, emphasizing the BJP administration's initiatives in tackling pollution crisis areas across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)