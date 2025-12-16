Left Menu

Protests and Politics: The Battle Over Delhi's Pollution Crisis

AAP protested outside the Delhi Secretariat against CM Rekha Gupta over toxic pollution levels, accusing the government of inaction. Led by Saurabh Bharadwaj, the protest highlighted the urgency of the pollution crisis. In response, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized AAP's previous inaction on pollution issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest on Tuesday outside the Delhi Secretariat, targeting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alarming pollution levels in the capital.

Led by AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, protesters banged plates to symbolize a wake-up call for the government. The demonstration underscored demands for stricter pollution control measures, criticizing perceived government inaction.

In a retort, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of neglect during its time in power, emphasizing the BJP administration's initiatives in tackling pollution crisis areas across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

