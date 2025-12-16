Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Showdown: Bawankule vs. Chavan

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan's claims about a potential new Indian Prime Minister as 'delusional'. Chavan had linked a Marathi leader's emergence as PM to the controversial release of Jeffrey Epstein files, leading to Bawankule's sharp retorts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:27 IST
Chandrashekhar Bawankule
  • Country:
  • India

This week, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) publicly criticized former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan for his remarks suggesting India might soon see a new Prime Minister.

Bawankule labeled Chavan's comments as 'delusional' and questioned the basis of the senior Congress leader's claims, especially following the release of controversial files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Chavan had speculated about a Marathi leader potentially becoming the next Prime Minister, prompting Bawankule to sarcastically suggest that Chavan fancied himself a fortune-teller of sorts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

