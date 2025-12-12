Controversy Over Prime Land Deals in Vizag Sparks Political Debate

YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath strongly criticized the TDP-led NDA government on Friday, accusing them of selling prime land in Vizag at "throwaway prices" to corporate entities. The opposition leader's comments highlight mounting tension over land distribution in the region.

Amarnath noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appears to be reiterating statements about Vizag previously made by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, suggesting a strategic focus on the port city. The critique coincided with Naidu's recent launch of a Cognizant IT campus and other projects, anticipating a Rs 3,700 crore investment.

Amarnath also questioned the job creation record of the NDA alliance and challenged the handling of public funds, emphasizing perceived inequity in land sales compared to earlier initiatives by Reddy.