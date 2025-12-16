Court Verdict Exposes Political Vendetta in National Herald Case

Himachal Pradesh's ministers have welcomed a recent court verdict in the National Herald case, which they believe exposes a significant political vendetta. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh criticized the Central government's actions, describing them as a misuse of power to suppress opposition.

The joint statement issued by the ministers highlighted the court's decision as a major setback to what they describe as an 'authoritarian mindset' of the Central government. It was stressed that the actions initiated by the Enforcement Directorate against Congress leaders were declared illegal and politically motivated, lacking legal standing.

Furthermore, the ministers accused the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of consistently using central agencies to manipulate and intimidate political opponents. They asserted that the Congress party would continue its fight to uphold constitutional rights and democracy, emphasizing the importance of truth prevailing in the long run.

