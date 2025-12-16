Left Menu

Court Verdict Exposes Political Vendetta in National Herald Case

Himachal Pradesh ministers praised the court decision in the National Herald case, condemning the Central government's alleged misuse of institutions to defame opposition leaders. The court termed the actions of the Enforcement Directorate against Congress leaders as illegal and politically motivated, highlighting a decade-long pattern of intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-12-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 23:56 IST
Court Verdict Exposes Political Vendetta in National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's ministers have welcomed a recent court verdict in the National Herald case, which they believe exposes a significant political vendetta. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh criticized the Central government's actions, describing them as a misuse of power to suppress opposition.

The joint statement issued by the ministers highlighted the court's decision as a major setback to what they describe as an 'authoritarian mindset' of the Central government. It was stressed that the actions initiated by the Enforcement Directorate against Congress leaders were declared illegal and politically motivated, lacking legal standing.

Furthermore, the ministers accused the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of consistently using central agencies to manipulate and intimidate political opponents. They asserted that the Congress party would continue its fight to uphold constitutional rights and democracy, emphasizing the importance of truth prevailing in the long run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025