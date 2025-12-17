Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Impactful Visit to Israel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly condemned a recent terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, Sydney, emphasizing India's shared zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism with Israel.

During his two-day visit to Israel, Jaishankar met Israeli leaders such as President Isaac Herzog and Economy Minister Gideon Sa'ar, discussing the advancement of their strategic partnership and economic cooperation. He extended condolences for the tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals, and acknowledged Israel's support in combating terrorism.

Further, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of potential agreements, such as the Free Trade Agreement, signaling promising growth in bilateral relations. The discussions also centered on regional developments and the envisioned Israel-India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, underscoring the collaboration's multifaceted nature.

