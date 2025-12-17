Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Impactful Visit to Israel

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned a terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney. He discussed strategic partnerships with Israeli leaders, emphasizing zero tolerance for terrorism and furthering cooperation. The visit marks deepening ties between the nations, focusing on economic agreements and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly condemned a recent terror attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, Sydney, emphasizing India's shared zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism with Israel.

During his two-day visit to Israel, Jaishankar met Israeli leaders such as President Isaac Herzog and Economy Minister Gideon Sa'ar, discussing the advancement of their strategic partnership and economic cooperation. He extended condolences for the tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals, and acknowledged Israel's support in combating terrorism.

Further, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of potential agreements, such as the Free Trade Agreement, signaling promising growth in bilateral relations. The discussions also centered on regional developments and the envisioned Israel-India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, underscoring the collaboration's multifaceted nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

