Australia Takes Early Lead in Ashes Despite Smith's Absence

In a strategic move, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first in the third Ashes test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

This decision, however, was overshadowed by the late news that star batsman Steve Smith would be absent from the lineup. Stepping into the breach, Usman Khawaja was announced as his replacement at the critical number four position in the batting order.

The Australians, who currently hold the Ashes, are already leading the series 2-0 after claiming commanding eight-wicket wins in the first two tests in Perth and Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)