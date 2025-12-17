Australia Takes Early Lead in Ashes Despite Smith's Absence
Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, won the toss and opted to bat first in the third Ashes test against England at Adelaide Oval. However, a late setback occurred as Steve Smith was ruled out. Usman Khawaja replaces him at number four, while Australia leads the series 2-0 after victories in Perth and Brisbane.
17-12-2025
In a strategic move, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first in the third Ashes test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.
This decision, however, was overshadowed by the late news that star batsman Steve Smith would be absent from the lineup. Stepping into the breach, Usman Khawaja was announced as his replacement at the critical number four position in the batting order.
The Australians, who currently hold the Ashes, are already leading the series 2-0 after claiming commanding eight-wicket wins in the first two tests in Perth and Brisbane.
