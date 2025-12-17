Trump Nominates Troy Edgar for U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador
President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Troy Edgar as the new U.S. ambassador to El Salvador. Edgar, who previously served as a deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to play a critical role in advancing the U.S. strategy in the Western Hemisphere.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 06:24 IST
Edgar, known for his tenure as a deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, has been recognized for his potential to enhance U.S.-El Salvador relations.
Trump emphasized the significance of El Salvador as a key partner, suggesting that Edgar's role will be crucial in furthering the U.S. Western Hemisphere strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
