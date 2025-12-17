Trump Nominates Troy Edgar for U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador

President Donald Trump has put forward Troy Edgar's name for the role of U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, marking an important diplomatic move in the region.

Edgar, known for his tenure as a deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, has been recognized for his potential to enhance U.S.-El Salvador relations.

Trump emphasized the significance of El Salvador as a key partner, suggesting that Edgar's role will be crucial in furthering the U.S. Western Hemisphere strategy.

