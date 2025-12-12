Left Menu

Offline Nomination Filing for Maharashtra Local Body Elections Approved

Maharashtra's State Election Commissioner, Dinesh Waghmare, announced that candidates can file nomination papers offline for upcoming local body elections. Earlier allowed for municipal council polls, this option now extends to municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis. Efforts are underway to verify voter rolls and eliminate duplicates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:37 IST
Offline Nomination Filing for Maharashtra Local Body Elections Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has given the green light for offline nominations for upcoming local body elections, according to an announcement by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare. This move allows candidates for municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis to file their papers offline, an option previously limited to municipal councils and nagar panchayat polls.

In a meeting held at the State Election Commission office, Waghmare discussed the initiative alongside representatives from recognized political parties. The meeting was attended by several key officials, including SEC Secretary Suresh Kakani and BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Joshi. Participants addressed critical electoral challenges, such as verifying the voter list to filter out duplicates.

With elections scheduled for 336 panchayat samitis, 29 municipal corporations, and 32 zilla parishads before January 31, the voting and counting dates remain unannounced. To tackle suspected duplicate voters, the BMC has developed a software tool paired with field checks, bolstered by online and mobile resources for voters to verify their registration status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025