Battle Over Halligan's Nomination

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are set to block Lindsey Halligan's appointment as U.S. attorney for Eastern Virginia. Halligan, a former Trump attorney without prosecutorial experience, faces Senate hurdles, including the 'blue slip' process, which could hinder her confirmation despite Republican control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:07 IST
Virginia's Democratic Senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, are poised to oppose Lindsey Halligan's nomination as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to sources cited by Semafor on Friday. The move reflects growing contention over judicial appointments under President Donald Trump.

Halligan, aged 36, brings experience as a former insurance lawyer and personal attorney for Trump but lacks prosecutorial experience. Her nomination is expected to face resistance in the Senate, even with Republican control, due to procedural traditions.

The 'blue slip' process, a Senate custom allowing state senators to influence nominations, remains a significant barrier. This process has become a point of contention as both parties resist calls from Trump to abolish it, maintaining its role in the legislative checks and balances.

