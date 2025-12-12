Crypto Giants Ripple and Circle Gain Approval for National Trust Banks
Crypto leaders Ripple and Circle receive initial approval from the U.S. banking regulator to form national trust banks, potentially advancing digital assets in mainstream banking. The OCC's conditional approval covers additional crypto firms aiming for national charters, though it faces pushback over regulatory concerns.
Ripple and Circle, two major figures in the cryptocurrency sector, have obtained preliminary approval from a leading U.S. banking regulator to establish national trust banks. This development marks a potential milestone for the deeper integration of digital assets within traditional banking systems.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) granted conditional charters to Circle and Ripple and conditionally approved requests from BitGo, Paxos, and Fidelity to convert their state charters into national ones. These approvals would enable these entities to expand operations across the United States, although they are contingent on final regulatory approval.
Should these charters be finalized, they would empower the companies to manage assets and speed up payment settlements. However, they would not permit cash deposits or loans. Anchorage Digital is presently the only company with a national trust bank charter for digital assets. Despite industry pushback over regulatory leniency risks, Comptroller Jonathan Gould asserts that new competitors would benefit consumers, banking, and the economy.
