BJP Leaders Arrested in Cooch Behar Drug Trafficking Case

In a significant development, two local BJP leaders from West Bengal's Cooch Behar district have been arrested due to alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Law enforcement officials confirmed the seizure of 55 grams of yaba tablets as part of the ongoing investigation.

The accused, identified as Krishna Barman and Ashutosh Ray, were taken into custody on Tuesday night. According to Cooch Behar SP Sandeep Karra, the pair were intercepted with the banned substances and are believed to have been planning to smuggle the tablets to Siliguri.

Adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding situation, the families of the men had previously claimed that they had disappeared after apparently being detained by authorities. Notably, Lalita Barman, wife of one of the accused, holds a prominent position within the local BJP organization.

