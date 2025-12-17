Accountability in Action: West Bengal's Swift Response to Messi Event Chaos
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee defended the West Bengal government's prompt response to the chaos at a football event featuring Lionel Messi. An investigation has been launched, with political figures, including a minister, facing consequences. Banerjee lauded the chief minister's public apology and emphasized learning from the incident.
The West Bengal government acted swiftly following chaos at a football event involving Lionel Messi, said TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Speaking in Kolkata, he confirmed that accountability has been established at various levels, with actions underway against those responsible.
Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, highlighted the unexpected nature of the incident at Salt Lake Stadium and underscored the roles of both organizers and police. An inquiry commission is probing the cause, with senior officials facing repercussions.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's prompt apology and acceptance of responsibility marked a rare gesture, noted Abhishek Banerjee. He urged against politicizing the incident, emphasizing future preventative measures and accountability regardless of rank.
